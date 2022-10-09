U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialists with the 169th Air Support Operations Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, parachute from a C-130H Hercules in Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 10, 2022. The airdrop demonstration was conducted in conjunction with Family Day at the 182nd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)
Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 11:46
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|856892
VIRIN:
|220910-Z-QB509-1001
Filename:
|DOD_109209533
Length:
|00:00:17
Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TACPs parachute from C-130H Hercules at 182nd Airlift Wing Family Day Sept. 10, 2022, by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
