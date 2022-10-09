Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACPs parachute from C-130H Hercules at 182nd Airlift Wing Family Day Sept. 10, 2022

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialists with the 169th Air Support Operations Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, parachute from a C-130H Hercules in Peoria, Illinois, Sept. 10, 2022. The airdrop demonstration was conducted in conjunction with Family Day at the 182nd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 11:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856892
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-QB509-1001
    Filename: DOD_109209533
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, TACPs parachute from C-130H Hercules at 182nd Airlift Wing Family Day Sept. 10, 2022, by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    parachute
    Air National Guard
    Tactical Air Control Party
    air drop
    TACP
    ASOS

