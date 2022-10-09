Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show

    TN, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Treven Cannon 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    The 134th Air Refueling Wing hosted the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show here at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base on September 10th and 11th, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 12:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856887
    VIRIN: 220910-F-KT184-667
    Filename: DOD_109209420
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: TN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show, by TSgt Treven Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SMAirShow22

