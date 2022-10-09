Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. delivers aid to Pakistan

    PAKISTAN

    09.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. military personnel assigned to United States Central Command deliver equipment in support of a USAID-led humanitarian mission at Sukkur Airport, Pakistan, Sep. 10, 2022. USAID leads the U.S. Government's international development and disaster assistance, helping people emerge from humanitarian crises, such as the catastrophic flooding currently plaguing Pakistan.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 10:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856884
    VIRIN: 220911-F-SY677-0002
    Filename: DOD_109209310
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: PK

