U.S. delivers aid to Pakistan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856883" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron is loaded with equipment in support of a USAID-led humanitarian mission at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sep. 10, 2022. USAID leads the U.S. Government's international development and disaster assistance, helping people emerge from humanitarian crises, such as the catastrophic flooding currently plaguing Pakistan.