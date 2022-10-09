A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron is loaded with equipment in support of a USAID-led humanitarian mission at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sep. 10, 2022. USAID leads the U.S. Government's international development and disaster assistance, helping people emerge from humanitarian crises, such as the catastrophic flooding currently plaguing Pakistan.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 10:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856883
|VIRIN:
|220911-F-SY677-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109209309
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|AE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. delivers aid to Pakistan, by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
