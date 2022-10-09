166th Airlift Wing Security Forces Defender Graduates Air Assault School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tech. Sgt. Butchie Tonnessen, a member of the 166th Airlift Wing Security Forces Squadron, talks about his time at Air Assault School at the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del., September 10, 2022. The school, located on Fort Campbell, Ky., provides extensive training ranging from general knowledge of air assault to repelling out of helicopters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Mackenzie Snyder)