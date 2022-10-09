Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    166th Airlift Wing Security Forces Defender Graduates Air Assault School

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mackenzie Snyder 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Butchie Tonnessen, a member of the 166th Airlift Wing Security Forces Squadron, talks about his time at Air Assault School at the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del., September 10, 2022. The school, located on Fort Campbell, Ky., provides extensive training ranging from general knowledge of air assault to repelling out of helicopters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Mackenzie Snyder)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 09:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856880
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-MS999-1001
    Filename: DOD_109209208
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 166th Airlift Wing Security Forces Defender Graduates Air Assault School, by A1C Mackenzie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    school
    Guard
    ANG
    SF
    training
    airassault

