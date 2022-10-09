Tech. Sgt. Butchie Tonnessen, a member of the 166th Airlift Wing Security Forces Squadron, talks about his time at Air Assault School at the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del., September 10, 2022. The school, located on Fort Campbell, Ky., provides extensive training ranging from general knowledge of air assault to repelling out of helicopters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Mackenzie Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 09:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856880
|VIRIN:
|220910-Z-MS999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109209208
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 166th Airlift Wing Security Forces Defender Graduates Air Assault School, by A1C Mackenzie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT