Eager Lion 22

The United States, Jordan, and 28 partner nations opened the two-week Exercise Eager Lion today in Jordan. Eager Lion, held September 4-15, 2022, represents one of the largest military exercises in the region, and is designed to exchange military expertise and improve interoperability among partner nations.
|09.07.2022
September 11, 2022
|B-Roll
|856874
|220907-A-OC713-524
|DOD_109209112
|00:00:06
|JO
|1
|1
