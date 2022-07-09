Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eager Lion 22

    JORDAN

    09.07.2022

    Video by Capt. Olivia Cobiskey-Haftmann 

    U.S. Army Central   

    The United States, Jordan, and 28 partner nations opened the two-week Exercise Eager Lion today in Jordan. Eager Lion, held September 4-15, 2022, represents one of the largest military exercises in the region, and is designed to exchange military expertise and improve interoperability among partner nations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 10:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856873
    VIRIN: 220907-A-OC713-393
    Filename: DOD_109209107
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: JO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eager Lion 22, by CPT Olivia Cobiskey-Haftmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #eagerlion22 #EL22 #JAF #CENTCOM #Jordan

