Eager Lion 22, a multilateral exercise hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, is key to building trust with new partners, while allowing us to sustain mature relationships that highlight the value of operating in unfamiliar environments, maximizing our collective strengths and building interoperability. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s (CENTCOM) strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 10:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856872
|VIRIN:
|220907-A-OC713-170
|Filename:
|DOD_109209103
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|JO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eager Lion 22, by CPT Olivia Cobiskey-Haftmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT