    Eager Lion 22

    JORDAN

    09.07.2022

    Video by Capt. Olivia Cobiskey-Haftmann 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Eager Lion 22, a multilateral exercise hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, is key to building trust with new partners, while allowing us to sustain mature relationships that highlight the value of operating in unfamiliar environments, maximizing our collective strengths and building interoperability. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s (CENTCOM) strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856872
    VIRIN: 220907-A-OC713-170
    Filename: DOD_109209103
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: JO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eager Lion 22, by CPT Olivia Cobiskey-Haftmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #eagerlion22 #EL22 #JAF #CENTCOM #Jordan

