video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856872" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Eager Lion 22, a multilateral exercise hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, is key to building trust with new partners, while allowing us to sustain mature relationships that highlight the value of operating in unfamiliar environments, maximizing our collective strengths and building interoperability. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s (CENTCOM) strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region.