The 122nd Fighter Wing (FW) holds a joint assumption of responsibility ceremony Sep. 10, 2022, at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base in Fort Wayne, Indiana. U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kyle D. Hoopingarner, former superintendent of the 122nd FW Force Support Squadron, assumes responsibility as the new 122nd FW command chief and Chief Master Sgt. Michael E. Dixon Jr., former 122nd FW command chief, assumes responsibility as the new Indiana Air National Guard state command chief. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rita Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 10:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856871
|VIRIN:
|220910-Z-FB540-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109209091
|Length:
|00:30:52
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 122nd FW holds joint assumption of responsibility ceremony, by SSgt Rita Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ceremony
Command Chief Master Sergeant
122nd Fighter Wing
Force Support Squadron
Blacksnakes
