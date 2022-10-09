122nd FW holds joint assumption of responsibility ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 122nd Fighter Wing (FW) holds a joint assumption of responsibility ceremony Sep. 10, 2022, at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base in Fort Wayne, Indiana. U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kyle D. Hoopingarner, former superintendent of the 122nd FW Force Support Squadron, assumes responsibility as the new 122nd FW command chief and Chief Master Sgt. Michael E. Dixon Jr., former 122nd FW command chief, assumes responsibility as the new Indiana Air National Guard state command chief. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rita Jimenez)