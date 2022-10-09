Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    122nd FW holds joint assumption of responsibility ceremony

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rita Jimenez 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 122nd Fighter Wing (FW) holds a joint assumption of responsibility ceremony Sep. 10, 2022, at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base in Fort Wayne, Indiana. U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kyle D. Hoopingarner, former superintendent of the 122nd FW Force Support Squadron, assumes responsibility as the new 122nd FW command chief and Chief Master Sgt. Michael E. Dixon Jr., former 122nd FW command chief, assumes responsibility as the new Indiana Air National Guard state command chief. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rita Jimenez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 10:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856871
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-FB540-1001
    Filename: DOD_109209091
    Length: 00:30:52
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 122nd FW holds joint assumption of responsibility ceremony, by SSgt Rita Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    ceremony

    Command Chief Master Sergeant

    122nd Fighter Wing

    Force Support Squadron

    Blacksnakes

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Indiana National Guard
    Indiana Air National Guard
    United States Air Force
    JFHQ Indiana

