    Minnesota Twins Shout Outs

    MINNEAPOLIS, KUWAIT

    09.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sirrina E. Martinez 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Soldiers with the 347th Regional Support Group, currently deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, shout out to the Minnesota Twins. (Minnesota Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sirrina E. Martinez)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 06:17
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 856862
    VIRIN: 220911-Z-IT440-002
    Filename: DOD_109208983
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, KW
    Hometown: BROOKLYN PARK, MN, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota Twins Shout Outs, by SSG Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports

