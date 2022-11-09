9-11 Remembrance Ruck, Run and Walk Camp Casey 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers Stationed at Camp Casey conduct a Ruck, Run and Walk in Remembrance of 9-11, Sep 11 2022 Camp Casey South Korea. During the September 11, 2001 attacks, 2,977 people were killed and more than 25,000 others were injured. Of the 2,977 fatal victims, 2,753 were killed in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. (U.S. ARMY Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron)