Nellis AFB 9-11 memorial tower climb

Airmen and civilians from Nellis Air Force Base and Creech AFB, Nev. participate in a memorial tower climb to memorialize first responders and civilians' lives lost on the events on September 11, 2001.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2022 23:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856856
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-BN304-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109208776
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
