    Nellis AFB 9-11 memorial tower climb

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Airmen and civilians from Nellis Air Force Base and Creech AFB, Nev. participate in a memorial tower climb to memorialize first responders and civilians' lives lost on the events on September 11, 2001.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 23:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856856
    VIRIN: 220909-F-BN304-001
    Filename: DOD_109208776
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 

    This work, Nellis AFB 9-11 memorial tower climb, by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First responders
    9/11
    Nellis Air Force Base
    September 11
    Tower Climb
    Nellis AFB 9/11

