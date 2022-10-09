The 572nd Air National Guard Band of the South plays at the Smoky Mountain Air Show. Participating in the air show gives Airmen the opportunity to connect with local community members and fulfill their mission of supporting military and civilian functions.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 06:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856854
|VIRIN:
|220910-Z-RY227-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109208747
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Air Force Band of the South plays at local Air Show, by SrA Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
