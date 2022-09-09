Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    146th Airlift Wing participates in Emergency Extraction Exercise

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eddie Thomas and Airman 1st Class Nicole Centeno, assigned to the 146th Maintenance Squadron strap an oxygen mask onto a mannequin during an exercise September 9, 2022 at the Channels Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. The 146th Airlift Wing participated in an annual Emergency Extraction Exercise to complete certification requirements for confined space rescue. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Andrei Mostovoj)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 18:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856852
    VIRIN: 220909-Z-CA329-1000
    Filename: DOD_109208686
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

    This work, 146th Airlift Wing participates in Emergency Extraction Exercise, by SSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    146th Airlift Wing
    confined space rescue
    146th Maintenance Squadron
    Emergency Extraction Exercise
    Naval Base Ventura County Fire Department

