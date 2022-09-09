146th Airlift Wing participates in Emergency Extraction Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eddie Thomas and Airman 1st Class Nicole Centeno, assigned to the 146th Maintenance Squadron strap an oxygen mask onto a mannequin during an exercise September 9, 2022 at the Channels Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. The 146th Airlift Wing participated in an annual Emergency Extraction Exercise to complete certification requirements for confined space rescue. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Andrei Mostovoj)