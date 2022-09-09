U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eddie Thomas and Airman 1st Class Nicole Centeno, assigned to the 146th Maintenance Squadron strap an oxygen mask onto a mannequin during an exercise September 9, 2022 at the Channels Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. The 146th Airlift Wing participated in an annual Emergency Extraction Exercise to complete certification requirements for confined space rescue. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Andrei Mostovoj)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2022 18:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856852
|VIRIN:
|220909-Z-CA329-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109208686
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 146th Airlift Wing participates in Emergency Extraction Exercise, by SSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT