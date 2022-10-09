148th Fighter Wing Change of Command

Col. Nate Aysta assumes command of the 148th Fighter Wing from Col. Chris Blomquist during a change of command ceremony held at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn., on Sept. 10, 2022.
|09.10.2022
|09.10.2022 17:28
|B-Roll
|856850
|220910-Z-VK288-0001
|DOD_109208657
|00:01:46
|DULUTH, MN, US
|1
|1
