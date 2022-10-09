Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Fighter Wing Change of Command

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Dani Tharaldson 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Nate Aysta assumes command of the 148th Fighter Wing from Col. Chris Blomquist during a change of command ceremony held at the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth, Minn., on Sept. 10, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 17:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856850
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-VK288-0001
    Filename: DOD_109208657
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing Change of Command, by TSgt Dani Tharaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

