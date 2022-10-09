147th Financial Management Support Detachment Deployment Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2022-10-09

The 147th Financial Management Support Detachment and the 147th Human Resources Company held departure ceremonies before deploying to Kuwait and Poland on September 10, 2022 at Donaldson Company Inc in Bloomington, MN.



"The 147th FMSD is tasked with a unique mission to establish finance operations in Eastern Europe,” said Army Lt. Col. Joel Stamp, Army Lt. Col. Joseph Stamp, the 1347th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Commander. Finance operations are critical for military operations as the support they provide to service members will ensure that frontline personnel's minds are focused on the mission at hand with the peace of mind that their financial well-being is in good hands."



The 147th FMSD will be the first finance unit in their area to conduct disbursement, military pay, and commercial vendor services. They will be providing financial support to both U.S. units and coalition forces.



The 147th HRC is deploying to the Middle East to support missions, which enable successful deployment and redeployment of units throughout the area. They have the task of personnel accountability to ensure each service member that comes into the country is properly accounted for and that their personal and operational readiness is optimized for the mission at hand.



“The HRC has been a high-demand unit with multiple overseas deployments as well as state active duty in their lineage, and I have no doubt they will be successful again on their upcoming deployment,” said Stamp.

These units will support partner nations and the following NATO operations: Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Global Competition. They will provide personnel and financial services to their respective theatres.



Approximately 25 Soldiers will deploy from each company. This will be the first deployment for more than 75 percent of the Soldiers.