    Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting (BROLL)

    GERMANY

    08.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg attends a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on 08 September 2022. The meeting is hosted by the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, and will focus on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the related security issues facing NATO Allies and partners.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856846
    VIRIN: 220908-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109208621
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: DE

    NATO

