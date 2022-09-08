Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting (BROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg attends a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on 08 September 2022. The meeting is hosted by the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, and will focus on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the related security issues facing NATO Allies and partners.