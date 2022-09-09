USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Milestones

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During 2022, the U.S. Navy is celebrating 100 years of aircraft carriers to communicate the strategic importance of aircraft carriers and naval aviation. September is the designated month to highlight the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) as part of this effort. This video highlights significant milestone in the ship's history.