    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Milestones

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Hartman 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    During 2022, the U.S. Navy is celebrating 100 years of aircraft carriers to communicate the strategic importance of aircraft carriers and naval aviation. September is the designated month to highlight the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) as part of this effort. This video highlights significant milestone in the ship's history.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Milestones, by PO3 Ryan Hartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aircraft carrier
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Naval Aviation
    GHWB
    CONAC

