BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2022) - Members of the public meet and interact with Sailors in Baltimore's Inner Harbor during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Kyleigh Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2022 12:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856835
|VIRIN:
|220909-N-XA496-0001
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_109208392
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Public Interactions with Sailors in Inner Harbor during Maryland Fleet Week, by Scott Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
