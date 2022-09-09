MDFW Diver/EOD Outreach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2022) - Navy Diver 2nd Class Joseph Spillers and members of the U.S. Navy's Diving and Explosive Ordnance Disposal communities explain their operations to members of the public during an outreach event at Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Patrick Gordon and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley Cheesman)