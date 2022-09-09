BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2022) - Navy Diver 2nd Class Joseph Spillers and members of the U.S. Navy's Diving and Explosive Ordnance Disposal communities explain their operations to members of the public during an outreach event at Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Patrick Gordon and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley Cheesman)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2022 10:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|856831
|VIRIN:
|220909-N-FN525-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109208295
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MDFW Diver/EOD Outreach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
