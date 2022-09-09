MDFW Diver/EOD Outreach

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2022) - Navy Diver 2nd Class Joseph Spillers and members of the U.S. Navy's Diving and Explosive Ordnance Disposal communities explain their operations to members of the public during an outreach event at Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Patrick Gordon and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley Cheesman)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 10:54
    Category: Series
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    MDFleetWeek22

