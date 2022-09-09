Noble Partner Rollup video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856828" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The exercise occurred at the Vaziani and Camp Norio training areas in the country of Georgia from Aug. 29 to Sep. 9, 2022