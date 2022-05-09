Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York Army National Guard Soldier remembers September 11, 2001

    KUWAIT

    09.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Samuel De Leon 

    36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    U.S. Army Spc. Arthur R. Allen, a UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief, 15T, for Bravo Company, 3-142nd Aviation Helicopter Battalion from the New York Army National Guard, attached to Task Force Mustang led by the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, shares his remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, at a flight hangar in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Sept. 5, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Samuel De Leon, 36th CAB Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 08:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856825
    VIRIN: 220905-A-OE086-002
    Filename: DOD_109208120
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: KW

    This work, New York Army National Guard Soldier remembers September 11, 2001, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2001
    42nd Infantry Division
    New York Army National Guard
    36th Infantry Division
    CJTF-OIR
    Texas Military Department
    September 11

