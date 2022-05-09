New York Army National Guard Soldier remembers September 11, 2001

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856825" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Spc. Arthur R. Allen, a UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief, 15T, for Bravo Company, 3-142nd Aviation Helicopter Battalion from the New York Army National Guard, attached to Task Force Mustang led by the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, shares his remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, at a flight hangar in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Sept. 5, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Samuel De Leon, 36th CAB Public Affairs)