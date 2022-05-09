U.S. Army Spc. Arthur R. Allen, a UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief, 15T, for Bravo Company, 3-142nd Aviation Helicopter Battalion from the New York Army National Guard, attached to Task Force Mustang led by the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, shares his remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, at a flight hangar in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Sept. 5, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Samuel De Leon, 36th CAB Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2022 08:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856825
|VIRIN:
|220905-A-OE086-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109208120
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New York Army National Guard Soldier remembers September 11, 2001, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
