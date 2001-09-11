Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army pilot remembers September 11, 2001

    KUWAIT

    09.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Samuel De Leon 

    36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    Task Force Mustang is taking time to remember the heroes and the victims of September 11, 2001. We sat down with Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert Hansen a Blackhawk pilot with 3-142nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 42nd Infantry Division and is currently attached to 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, 36th Infantry Division as part of Task Force Mustang currently stationed in the Middle East. Hansen tells us his story about his experience on September 11, 2001.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 07:06
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KW

    2001
    42nd Infantry Division
    New York Army National Guard
    36th Infantry Division
    CJTF-OIR
    Texas Military Department
    September 11

