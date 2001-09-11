Army pilot remembers September 11, 2001

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Task Force Mustang is taking time to remember the heroes and the victims of September 11, 2001. We sat down with Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert Hansen a Blackhawk pilot with 3-142nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 42nd Infantry Division and is currently attached to 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, 36th Infantry Division as part of Task Force Mustang currently stationed in the Middle East. Hansen tells us his story about his experience on September 11, 2001.