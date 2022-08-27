Task Force Eagle Transfer of Authority to Task Force Mustang

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



11th ECAB - 11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade is mission complete as Task Force Eagle and the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th Infantry Division) steps in as Task Force Mustang in Support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve and Task Force Spartan. The 11th ECAB and 36th CAB conducted a Transfer of Authority ceremony on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, giving Task Force Mustang control of the mission in the Middle East.