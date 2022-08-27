11th ECAB - 11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade is mission complete as Task Force Eagle and the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th Infantry Division) steps in as Task Force Mustang in Support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve and Task Force Spartan. The 11th ECAB and 36th CAB conducted a Transfer of Authority ceremony on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, giving Task Force Mustang control of the mission in the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2022 06:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856822
|VIRIN:
|220827-A-OE086-253
|Filename:
|DOD_109208095
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Eagle Transfer of Authority to Task Force Mustang, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT