Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Eagle Transfer of Authority to Task Force Mustang

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    08.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. Samuel De Leon 

    36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    11th ECAB - 11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade is mission complete as Task Force Eagle and the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th Infantry Division) steps in as Task Force Mustang in Support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve and Task Force Spartan. The 11th ECAB and 36th CAB conducted a Transfer of Authority ceremony on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, giving Task Force Mustang control of the mission in the Middle East.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 06:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856822
    VIRIN: 220827-A-OE086-253
    Filename: DOD_109208095
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Eagle Transfer of Authority to Task Force Mustang, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Eagle
    36th Infantry Division
    Task Force Mustang
    CJTF-OIR
    Texas Military Department
    11th ECAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT