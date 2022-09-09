Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A new generation of Sailors and Marines pay tribute to 9/11

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIC SEA

    09.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220909-N-PC065-1001 (Sept. 9, 2022) BALTIC SEA - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) and U.S. Marines attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the September 11th terrorist attacks. Arlington and embarked 22nd MEU are part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of responsibility, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 08:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856817
    VIRIN: 220909-N-PC065-1001
    Filename: DOD_109208040
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: BALTIC SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A new generation of Sailors and Marines pay tribute to 9/11, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22MEU
    US6thFleet
    LPD24
    KSGARGMEU
    TF612
    KearsargeARG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT