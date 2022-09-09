A new generation of Sailors and Marines pay tribute to 9/11

220909-N-PC065-1001 (Sept. 9, 2022) BALTIC SEA - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) and U.S. Marines attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the September 11th terrorist attacks. Arlington and embarked 22nd MEU are part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of responsibility, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|09.09.2022
|09.10.2022 08:43
|Package
|856817
|220909-N-PC065-1001
|DOD_109208040
|00:01:30
|BALTIC SEA
|3
|3
