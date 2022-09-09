Approximately 110 U.S. Airmen from Pacific Air Forces participated in Exercise Pitch Black 2022, the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Chief of Air Force’s biennial capstone international engagement activity with forces drawn from a wide range of regional, coalition and Allied nations. This year, 17 nations participated in PB22 from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8, 2022.
The exercise focused on the tactical execution of Large Force Employment Offensive Counter Air and Counter Land operations in a multi-national coalition environment to enhance interoperability among the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom forces.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2022 00:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856814
|VIRIN:
|220907-F-DB163-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109207708
|Length:
|00:06:28
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
This work, Exercise Pitch Black 2022 B-Roll Stringer, by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
