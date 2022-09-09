Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Pitch Black 2022 B-Roll Stringer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    09.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Approximately 110 U.S. Airmen from Pacific Air Forces participated in Exercise Pitch Black 2022, the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Chief of Air Force’s biennial capstone international engagement activity with forces drawn from a wide range of regional, coalition and Allied nations. This year, 17 nations participated in PB22 from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8, 2022.
    The exercise focused on the tactical execution of Large Force Employment Offensive Counter Air and Counter Land operations in a multi-national coalition environment to enhance interoperability among the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 00:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856814
    VIRIN: 220907-F-DB163-1001
    Filename: DOD_109207708
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Pitch Black 2022 B-Roll Stringer, by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PB22
    PitchBlack22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT