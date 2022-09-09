Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division Hype Video (Go Army, Beat Villanova!) 9x16

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Spc. Daniel Proper 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Major General Joseph Ryan and Command. Sgt. Maj. Robert Haynie, 25th Infantry Division Command Team, give a Tropic Lightning shout-out to the West Point Black Knights as they take on Villanova on 17 September, 2022 at West Point, New York. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Proper)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 22:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856812
    VIRIN: 220909-A-LE512-002
    Filename: DOD_109207697
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Hype Video (Go Army, Beat Villanova!) 9x16, by SPC Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ARMYFB2022

