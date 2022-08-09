U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC), relinquishes command to the incoming commander, Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, during the MARFORPAC change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2022. Rudder relinquished command to Jurney. With two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ operating forces assigned, MARFORPAC operates in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, the largest Geographical Combatant Command in the U.S. Department of Defense. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Therese Edwards) (Royalty-free music used under license with Storyblocks subscription, Maj 27, 2022)
|09.08.2022
|09.09.2022 21:05
|Video Productions
|856808
|220908-M-EE465-1002
|DOD_109207591
|00:02:03
|KAILUA, HI, US
|1
|1
