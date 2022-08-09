Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORPAC Change of Command

    KAILUA, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Cpl. Therese Edwards 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC), relinquishes command to the incoming commander, Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, during the MARFORPAC change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2022. Rudder relinquished command to Jurney. With two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ operating forces assigned, MARFORPAC operates in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, the largest Geographical Combatant Command in the U.S. Department of Defense. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Therese Edwards) (Royalty-free music used under license with Storyblocks subscription, Maj 27, 2022)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 21:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856808
    VIRIN: 220908-M-EE465-1002
    Filename: DOD_109207591
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: KAILUA, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORPAC Change of Command, by Cpl Therese Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

