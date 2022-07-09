Hollywood Guard mobilizes to support MAFFS aerial wildland firefighting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen of the 146th Airlift Wing load a Modular Airborne FireFighting System (MAFFS) onto a C-130J aircraft at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Sep. 7, 2022. MAFFS is a portable fire retardant delivery system inserted into an aircraft, temporarily converting it into a fire fighting airtanker that provides a critical “surge” capability to bolster wildfire suppression efforts when commercial airtankers are fully committed or not readily available. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kalia Jenkins)