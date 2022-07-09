Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hollywood Guard mobilizes to support MAFFS aerial wildland firefighting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kalia Jenkins 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    Airmen of the 146th Airlift Wing load a Modular Airborne FireFighting System (MAFFS) onto a C-130J aircraft at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Sep. 7, 2022. MAFFS is a portable fire retardant delivery system inserted into an aircraft, temporarily converting it into a fire fighting airtanker that provides a critical “surge” capability to bolster wildfire suppression efforts when commercial airtankers are fully committed or not readily available. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kalia Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 20:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856803
    VIRIN: 220907-Z-TF745-4001
    Filename: DOD_109207555
    Length: 00:05:39
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hollywood Guard mobilizes to support MAFFS aerial wildland firefighting, by A1C Kalia Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C130J
    MAFFS
    NIFC
    146AW
    AEGMAFFS
    U.S.Forestservice
    146AirliftWing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT