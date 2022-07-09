Airmen of the 146th Airlift Wing load a Modular Airborne FireFighting System (MAFFS) onto a C-130J aircraft at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Sep. 7, 2022. MAFFS is a portable fire retardant delivery system inserted into an aircraft, temporarily converting it into a fire fighting airtanker that provides a critical “surge” capability to bolster wildfire suppression efforts when commercial airtankers are fully committed or not readily available. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kalia Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 20:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856803
|VIRIN:
|220907-Z-TF745-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109207555
|Length:
|00:05:39
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hollywood Guard mobilizes to support MAFFS aerial wildland firefighting, by A1C Kalia Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT