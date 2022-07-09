First Team Welcomes new Troopers with Patching Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856802" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

134 Troopers were welcomed to the 1st Cavalry Division during a patching ceremony on Sept. 7 after completing their Pegasus Troop in-processing at Fort Hood, Texas. "Together we will build cohesive team of teams led by adaptive leaders, masters of the fundamentals, ready to seize the initiative, fight and win decisively at the point of contact with the enemy," said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general. "Always remember we are the CAV: Courageous, Audacious, Victorious. Welcome to the First team! Live the Legend!"