134 Troopers were welcomed to the 1st Cavalry Division during a patching ceremony on Sept. 7 after completing their Pegasus Troop in-processing at Fort Hood, Texas. "Together we will build cohesive team of teams led by adaptive leaders, masters of the fundamentals, ready to seize the initiative, fight and win decisively at the point of contact with the enemy," said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general. "Always remember we are the CAV: Courageous, Audacious, Victorious. Welcome to the First team! Live the Legend!"
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 19:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856802
|VIRIN:
|220907-A-AJ129-110
|Filename:
|DOD_109207495
|Length:
|00:05:42
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First Team Welcomes new Troopers with Patching Ceremony, by SSG Ashley Dotson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT