Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Team Welcomes new Troopers with Patching Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Dotson 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    134 Troopers were welcomed to the 1st Cavalry Division during a patching ceremony on Sept. 7 after completing their Pegasus Troop in-processing at Fort Hood, Texas. "Together we will build cohesive team of teams led by adaptive leaders, masters of the fundamentals, ready to seize the initiative, fight and win decisively at the point of contact with the enemy," said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general. "Always remember we are the CAV: Courageous, Audacious, Victorious. Welcome to the First team! Live the Legend!"

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 19:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856802
    VIRIN: 220907-A-AJ129-110
    Filename: DOD_109207495
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Team Welcomes new Troopers with Patching Ceremony, by SSG Ashley Dotson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FirstTeam
    FirstCavalryDivision
    PatchingCeremony
    TheBigYellowPatch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT