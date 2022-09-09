Ward Zischke, 88th Readiness Division command historian, talks about the 9/11 tribute display at the 88th Readiness Division Headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 19:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856799
|VIRIN:
|220909-A-SX453-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109207476
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 9/11 Tribute at 88th RD Headquarters, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
