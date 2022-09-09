Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Tribute at 88th RD Headquarters

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Ward Zischke, 88th Readiness Division command historian, talks about the 9/11 tribute display at the 88th Readiness Division Headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 19:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856799
    VIRIN: 220909-A-SX453-001
    Filename: DOD_109207476
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, 9/11 Tribute at 88th RD Headquarters, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    Fort McCoy
    88th Readiness Division

