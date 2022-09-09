Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Your Army: Staff Sgt. Hans Navarrete

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Spc. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Hans Navarrete, a native of Cartersville, Georgia, and a gunnery sergeant assigned to 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, shares his Army story and talks about his family and current hobbies at Fort Stewart, Geogia, Sept. 9, 2022. Navarrete said his family is his biggest motivation to continue service in the Army. Both he and his wife, Staff Sgt. Sydney Navarrete, currently serve in 3rd ID. Navarrete says what he loves most about his job is teaching field artillery Soldiers the fundamentals of employing their artillery under degraded (manual) equipment conditions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 17:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856786
    VIRIN: 220909-A-MA645-1005
    Filename: DOD_109207243
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: CARTERSVILLE, GA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Field Artillery
    3rd Infantry Division
    Meet your Army

