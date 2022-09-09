Meet Your Army: Staff Sgt. Hans Navarrete

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Hans Navarrete, a native of Cartersville, Georgia, and a gunnery sergeant assigned to 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, shares his Army story and talks about his family and current hobbies at Fort Stewart, Geogia, Sept. 9, 2022. Navarrete said his family is his biggest motivation to continue service in the Army. Both he and his wife, Staff Sgt. Sydney Navarrete, currently serve in 3rd ID. Navarrete says what he loves most about his job is teaching field artillery Soldiers the fundamentals of employing their artillery under degraded (manual) equipment conditions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 17:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856786
|VIRIN:
|220909-A-MA645-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109207243
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|CARTERSVILLE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
