220909-N-YC738-1001 QUANTICO, Va. — On this episode of Pass the Word, Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble talks with the United States Naval Community College's director of enrollment, Alphonso Garrett, about getting into the education mindset before committing to pursuing a degree. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 16:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|856785
|VIRIN:
|220909-N-YC738-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109207139
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pass the Word Episode 2: Getting Into the Education Mindset, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
