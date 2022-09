Pass the Word Episode 2: Getting Into the Education Mindset

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856785" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220909-N-YC738-1001 QUANTICO, Va. — On this episode of Pass the Word, Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble talks with the United States Naval Community College's director of enrollment, Alphonso Garrett, about getting into the education mindset before committing to pursuing a degree. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released)