    Pass the Word Episode 2: Getting Into the Education Mindset

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    220909-N-YC738-1001 QUANTICO, Va. — On this episode of Pass the Word, Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble talks with the United States Naval Community College's director of enrollment, Alphonso Garrett, about getting into the education mindset before committing to pursuing a degree. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble/released)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 16:36
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pass the Word Episode 2: Getting Into the Education Mindset, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    College
    Podcast
    Education
    USNCC
    Pass the Word

