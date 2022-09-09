USS Bainbridge and USS Cole Return to Homeport

220909-N-KK394-2001
NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 9, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) and USS Cole (DDG 67) return to Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests, September 9, 2022. Bainbridge and Cole were deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)
|09.09.2022
|09.09.2022 16:21
|B-Roll
|856784
|220909-N-KK394-2001
|DOD_109207135
|00:05:28
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|1
|1
