    USS Bainbridge and USS Cole Return to Homeport

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    220909-N-KK394-2001
    NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 9, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) and USS Cole (DDG 67) return to Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests, September 9, 2022. Bainbridge and Cole were deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856784
    VIRIN: 220909-N-KK394-2001
    Filename: DOD_109207135
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    homecoming
    USS Cole
    Navy
    destroyer
    USS Bainbridge

