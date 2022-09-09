The 436th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) flight partnered with the 3rd Airlift Squadron, Coast Guard Station Indian River Inlet, Del., and Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, N.J., to participate in Castaway 22-2, August 30, 2022. Castaway is a total force interagency exercise that tests Dover’s capabilities, use of tactics, techniques, and procedures to see if redefinition is needed for its standard operating procedures of search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Faith Barron)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 16:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856783
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-MO780-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109207130
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Castaway 22-2: Dover AFB leads total force interagency survival training, by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT