    Castaway 22-2: Dover AFB leads total force interagency survival training

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Faith Barron 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 436th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape (SERE) flight partnered with the 3rd Airlift Squadron, Coast Guard Station Indian River Inlet, Del., and Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, N.J., to participate in Castaway 22-2, August 30, 2022. Castaway is a total force interagency exercise that tests Dover’s capabilities, use of tactics, techniques, and procedures to see if redefinition is needed for its standard operating procedures of search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 16:06
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    SERE
    Coast Guard
    Training
    Interagency

