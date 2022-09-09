Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Message - September 2022 - Col. Nicole Ivers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month’s command message we hear from Colonel Nicole Ivers, commander of the 102nd Mission Support Group. Colonel Ivers shares some sobering statistics in regards to suicide and shares ways that you can help your friends, family or wingmen who might be suffering as well as some techniques for reducing stress in your own life.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 16:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 856782
    VIRIN: 220909-Z-WQ490-386
    Filename: DOD_109207125
    Length: 00:06:07
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Message - September 2022 - Col. Nicole Ivers, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    ANG
    Command Message
    USAF
    Otis
    102IW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT