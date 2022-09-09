Command Message - September 2022 - Col. Nicole Ivers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this month’s command message we hear from Colonel Nicole Ivers, commander of the 102nd Mission Support Group. Colonel Ivers shares some sobering statistics in regards to suicide and shares ways that you can help your friends, family or wingmen who might be suffering as well as some techniques for reducing stress in your own life.