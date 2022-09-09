Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    90th Missile Wing 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Remarks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    The 90th Missile Wing (90 MW) held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Sept. 09, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. Chaplin Hyrum Miller of the 90th MW performed a nonspecific prayer invocation for the ceremony. This was followed by opening remarks by the master of ceremonies for the event, Tech. Sgt. Sean Douglas 90th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant fire chief of operations. Then to finish the ceremony Col. Catherine Barrington, 90 MW commander, spoke about 9/11's impact on the nation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 16:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 856778
    VIRIN: 220909-F-LH697-2001
    Filename: DOD_109206944
    Length: 00:09:15
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90th Missile Wing 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Remarks, by SSgt Cody Dowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    9/11
    remembrance
    honor
    ruck
    2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT