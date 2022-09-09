90th Missile Wing 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Remarks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 90th Missile Wing (90 MW) held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Sept. 09, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. Chaplin Hyrum Miller of the 90th MW performed a nonspecific prayer invocation for the ceremony. This was followed by opening remarks by the master of ceremonies for the event, Tech. Sgt. Sean Douglas 90th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant fire chief of operations. Then to finish the ceremony Col. Catherine Barrington, 90 MW commander, spoke about 9/11's impact on the nation.