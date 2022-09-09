90th Missile Wing 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Remarks

The 90th Missile Wing (90 MW) held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Sept. 09, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. Chaplin Hyrum Miller of the 90th MW performed a nonspecific prayer invocation for the ceremony. This was followed by opening remarks by the master of ceremonies for the event, Tech. Sgt. Sean Douglas 90th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant fire chief of operations. Then to finish the ceremony Col. Catherine Barrington, 90 MW commander, spoke about 9/11's impact on the nation.
|09.09.2022
|09.09.2022 16:03
|Briefings
|856778
|220909-F-LH697-2001
|DOD_109206944
|00:09:15
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
|1
|1
