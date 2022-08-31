Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th Marine Expeditionary Field Exercise (MEUFEX)

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Davis 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participated in a field exercise (FEX) at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, 22-26 Aug. 2022. The MEU FEX demonstrated the 26th MEU's ability to transition command and control from ship-to-shore through the echeloning of command capabilities and expeditionary logistics planning.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 14:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856762
    VIRIN: 220822-M-EL775-1001
    Filename: DOD_109206763
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th Marine Expeditionary Field Exercise (MEUFEX), by Sgt Joshua Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    26thMEU
    CCC
    II MEF
    MEUFEX

