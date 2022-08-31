Marines and Sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participated in a field exercise (FEX) at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, 22-26 Aug. 2022. The MEU FEX demonstrated the 26th MEU's ability to transition command and control from ship-to-shore through the echeloning of command capabilities and expeditionary logistics planning.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 14:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856762
|VIRIN:
|220822-M-EL775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109206763
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 26th Marine Expeditionary Field Exercise (MEUFEX), by Sgt Joshua Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT