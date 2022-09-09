In this episode we go overseas to Germany where Europe District highlights the work one of their field offices is doing as well as gives us an update on the construction of a new elementary school. The Norfolk District talks with the USACE Architect of the Year. And lastly, Buffalo District is helping a vital bait fish get upstream along the Niagara River
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 14:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|856754
|VIRIN:
|220909-A-OI229-088
|Filename:
|DOD_109206660
|Length:
|00:08:14
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps Connection Season 2 Episode 12 Sept 2022, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
