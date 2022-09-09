Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps Connection Season 2 Episode 12 Sept 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode we go overseas to Germany where Europe District highlights the work one of their field offices is doing as well as gives us an update on the construction of a new elementary school. The Norfolk District talks with the USACE Architect of the Year. And lastly, Buffalo District is helping a vital bait fish get upstream along the Niagara River

    USACE
    MILCON
    Civil Works
    Corps Connection

