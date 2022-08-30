Aug. 30, 2022 signing of Intergovernmental Support Agreement - Fort Riley and Geary County Schools USD 475
Col. Michael Foote, Cmd Sgt. Major Jason Poulin, Dr. Reginald Eggleston and Mr. Ron Johnson signed an IGSA to partner on design-build construction efforts.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 15:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856752
|VIRIN:
|220830-A-JJ820-608
|Filename:
|DOD_109206640
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Hometown:
|JUNCTION CITY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aug. 30, 2022 signing of Intergovernmental Support Agreement - Fort Riley and USD 475, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT