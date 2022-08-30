Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aug. 30, 2022 signing of Intergovernmental Support Agreement - Fort Riley and USD 475

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Video by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Aug. 30, 2022 signing of Intergovernmental Support Agreement - Fort Riley and Geary County Schools USD 475
    Col. Michael Foote, Cmd Sgt. Major Jason Poulin, Dr. Reginald Eggleston and Mr. Ron Johnson signed an IGSA to partner on design-build construction efforts.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 15:57
