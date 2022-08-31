Marine Forces Reserve I&I Conference 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Reserve attended the Inspector-Instructor (I&I) Orientation Training in New Orleans, Aug. 29 to Sep. 1, 2022. To keep the Marine Corps Reserve relevant, ready and responsive, this annual training provides guidance and best practices to recently assigned I&I staff by addressing key functional areas and emphasizing policies and procedures necessary for mission success. The Marine Corps is the only branch of service that assigns active duty service members to serve with Reserve units to help maintain a continuous state of readiness for mobilization. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Marine Forces Reserve COMMSTRAT)



