Marine Forces Reserve I&I Conference 2022

U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Reserve attended the Inspector-Instructor (I&I) Orientation Training in New Orleans, Aug. 29 to Sep. 1, 2022. To keep the Marine Corps Reserve relevant, ready and responsive, this annual training provides guidance and best practices to recently assigned I&I staff by addressing key functional areas and emphasizing policies and procedures necessary for mission success. The Marine Corps is the only branch of service that assigns active duty service members to serve with Reserve units to help maintain a continuous state of readiness for mobilization. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Marine Forces Reserve COMMSTRAT)
