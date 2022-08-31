Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Forces Reserve I&I Conference 2022

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Reserve attended the Inspector-Instructor (I&I) Orientation Training in New Orleans, Aug. 29 to Sep. 1, 2022. To keep the Marine Corps Reserve relevant, ready and responsive, this annual training provides guidance and best practices to recently assigned I&I staff by addressing key functional areas and emphasizing policies and procedures necessary for mission success. The Marine Corps is the only branch of service that assigns active duty service members to serve with Reserve units to help maintain a continuous state of readiness for mobilization. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Marine Forces Reserve COMMSTRAT)

    The music within the following video production is copyright material used under license with HookSounds contract dated 1 Dec 2021.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 13:45
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Conference
    Advisor
    New Orleans
    Readiness
    Training
    Marine Forces Reserve

