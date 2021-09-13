Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michigan National Guard: Best Warrior

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna, Master Sgt. David Eichaker and Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers compete in the Best Warrior Competition at Fort Custer, Battle Ceek, Mich. in The Army National Guard's Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging competition that tests competitors on a variety of technical and tactical skills. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 12:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856737
    VIRIN: 210913-F-SB302-099
    Filename: DOD_109206290
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard: Best Warrior, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, MSgt David Eichaker and SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Best Warrior
    U.S. Army
    Michigan National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT