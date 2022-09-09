Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    134th Force Support Squadron Refuels Airmen at Smoky Mountain Air Show

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    The 134th Force Support Squadron fuels Airmen daily at the Rocky Top Dining Facility at McGhee Tyson Air Force Base. With the Smoky Mountain Show in town and the dining facility closed, they’ll be distributing boxes of food to Airmen across the base.

    Over the course of the event, the 134th FFS will provide over 4,000 boxed meals, multiple hydration options and cool down areas for over 1200 service members assisting the show. To find out more about the air show, please visit smokymountainairshow.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856735
    VIRIN: 220909-F-FR339-538
    Filename: DOD_109206283
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134th Force Support Squadron Refuels Airmen at Smoky Mountain Air Show, by SSgt Brandon Keys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fuel
    Tennessee
    134th Air Refueling Wing
    SMAirShow

