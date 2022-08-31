USACE Portland District, Rogue River maintenance dredging, Gold Beach, Ore. AUG 2022

United States Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District, design and supervise Rogue River maintenance dredging at Gold Beach, Ore. on 31 August, 2022. Clamshell dredge contractor: American Construction Co., Inc.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 12:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856728
|VIRIN:
|220831-A-AI699-611
|Filename:
|DOD_109206234
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|GOLD BEACH, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
