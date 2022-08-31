Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Portland District, Rogue River maintenance dredging, Gold Beach, Ore. AUG 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOLD BEACH, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Benjamin Rogers 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    United States Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District, design and supervise Rogue River maintenance dredging at Gold Beach, Ore. on 31 August, 2022. Clamshell dredge contractor: American Construction Co., Inc.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 12:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856728
    VIRIN: 220831-A-AI699-611
    Filename: DOD_109206234
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: GOLD BEACH, OR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Portland District, Rogue River maintenance dredging, Gold Beach, Ore. AUG 2022, by Benjamin Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gold Beach
    United States Army Corps of Engineers
    Dredge
    USACE Portland District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT