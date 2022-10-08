Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Defense Logistics Agency and Navy’s public shipyard teams met at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Aug. 9-10, to establish a way ahead for the Supply Support Units at the Navy’s four public shipyards. The goal of the Supply Support Unit offsite was to standardize the people, processes and practices involved with material acquisition at Navy’s four public shipyards: Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Virginia; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Maine; Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Washington; and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 12:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856727
|VIRIN:
|220810-D-QO557-883
|Filename:
|DOD_109206232
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|MECHANICSBURG, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAVSUP WSS News Minute: SSU Offsite, by Kelly Luster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT