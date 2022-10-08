Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP WSS News Minute: SSU Offsite

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Kelly Luster 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Defense Logistics Agency and Navy’s public shipyard teams met at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Aug. 9-10, to establish a way ahead for the Supply Support Units at the Navy’s four public shipyards. The goal of the Supply Support Unit offsite was to standardize the people, processes and practices involved with material acquisition at Navy’s four public shipyards: Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Virginia; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Maine; Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Washington; and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Hawaii.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 12:00
    Category: Package
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US 

    TAGS

    NSS
    SSU
    NSSSY
    Code 500

