Stennis remembers 9/11

The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis remembers the 21st anniversary of the tragedies of Sept. 11, 2001. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anton Wendler)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 11:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|856721
|VIRIN:
|220909-N-UF271-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109206174
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|VA, US
