In The Arena: Sgt. Christopher Sylvester

U.S. Marine Sgt. Christopher Sylvester, a native of Petersburg, Michigan, the assistant chief of training with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton talks about his physical fitness journey and how it pertains to being in AARF. Every Marine is expected to maintain a high level of physical fitness regardless of age, rank, or occupation. Over the last few years, the Marine Corps has developed methods like the Force Fitness program, high intensity tactical training and the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program to help ensure Marines are both physically fit and combat ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
08.31.2022
09.09.2022
|Package
|856719
|220909-M-HY848-1001
|DOD_109206159
|00:02:02
CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|1
|1
