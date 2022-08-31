Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In The Arena: Sgt. Christopher Sylvester

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Sgt. Christopher Sylvester, a native of Petersburg, Michigan, the assistant chief of training with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton talks about his physical fitness journey and how it pertains to being in AARF. Every Marine is expected to maintain a high level of physical fitness regardless of age, rank, or occupation. Over the last few years, the Marine Corps has developed methods like the Force Fitness program, high intensity tactical training and the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program to help ensure Marines are both physically fit and combat ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 11:36
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Physical Fitness
    Firefighting
    Marines
    MCAS Camp Pendleton
    AARF

