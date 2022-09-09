Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Officials Offer Remarks at 9/11 Observance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks and Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, deliver remarks at the 9/11 observance for Pentagon staff and families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 11:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 856717
    Filename: DOD_109206136
    Length: 00:26:32
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Officials Offer Remarks at 9/11 Observance, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Deputy Defense Secretary
    9/11 observance
    Kathleen Hicks
    Christopher Grad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT