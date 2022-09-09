Defense Officials Offer Remarks at 9/11 Observance

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks and Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, deliver remarks at the 9/11 observance for Pentagon staff and families.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 11:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|856717
|Filename:
|DOD_109206136
|Length:
|00:26:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
