Maj. Nathan Adkison, 919th Special Operations Wing chaplain, speaks about accepting help from others in this Motivational Minute video series at Duke Field, Florida, September 9, 2022. His message focuses on the assertion that humans are better together and the importance of knowing when to reach out for help. (U.S. Air Force video by Michelle Gigante)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 12:13
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|856712
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-AL359-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109206129
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|DUKE FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Motivational Minute, by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT