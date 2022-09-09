video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Nathan Adkison, 919th Special Operations Wing chaplain, speaks about accepting help from others in this Motivational Minute video series at Duke Field, Florida, September 9, 2022. His message focuses on the assertion that humans are better together and the importance of knowing when to reach out for help. (U.S. Air Force video by Michelle Gigante)