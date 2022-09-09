Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motivational Minute

    DUKE FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Michelle Gigante 

    919th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Nathan Adkison, 919th Special Operations Wing chaplain, speaks about accepting help from others in this Motivational Minute video series at Duke Field, Florida, September 9, 2022. His message focuses on the assertion that humans are better together and the importance of knowing when to reach out for help. (U.S. Air Force video by Michelle Gigante)

