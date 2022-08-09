Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Ship Danmark Tour at Maryland Fleet Week 2022

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Built in 1933, DANMARK is a steel-hulled, three-masted fully-rigged ship. She serves as a training vessel for young people seeking careers at sea. She is operated by the Maritime Training and Education Centre, MARTEC, in Frederikshavn, Denmark. Besides training in maritime English, engineering, safety, seamanship, firefighting, and maritime techniques, life on board influences the trainees’ ways of thinking and their social skills. (Free Tour)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 856705
    VIRIN: 220908-N-VP266-1002
    Filename: DOD_109206030
    Length: 00:07:06
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Ship Danmark Tour at Maryland Fleet Week 2022, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Baltimore
    Naval District Washington
    MDFLeetWeek
    MDFleetWeek22

