Training Ship Danmark Tour at Maryland Fleet Week 2022

Built in 1933, DANMARK is a steel-hulled, three-masted fully-rigged ship. She serves as a training vessel for young people seeking careers at sea. She is operated by the Maritime Training and Education Centre, MARTEC, in Frederikshavn, Denmark. Besides training in maritime English, engineering, safety, seamanship, firefighting, and maritime techniques, life on board influences the trainees’ ways of thinking and their social skills. (Free Tour)